Siouxland baseball, softball highlights and scores (6-23-21)

Iowa High School Baseball Scores (6-22-21)
Ridge View — 17, River Valley — 0
Sioux City East — 6, Harlan — 3
Lawton-Bronson — 13, Sioux City North — 3
Gehlan Catholic — 6, Unity Christian — 0
Okoboji — 10, Sheldon — 3
Kingsley-Pierson — 15, West Monona — 2
Newell-Fonda — 9, South Central Calhoun — 0
Sioux Central — 15, Storm Lake St. Mary’s — 0
Pocahontas Area — 10, West Bend-Mallard — 0
Iowa High School Softball Scores (6-22-21)
Bishop Heelan — 10, Lawton-Bronson — 4
Ridge View — 8, River Valley — 2
Woodbury Central — 9, OABCIG — 3
Kingsley-Pierson — 14, West Monona — 8
Atlantic — 10, Denison-Schleswig — 0
Newell-Fonda — 11, South Central Calhoun — 0
Pocahontas Area — 14, West Bend-Mallard — 3
North Union — 14, Belmond-Klemme — 0