Siouxland baseball, softball highlights and scores (6-17-21)

Iowa High School Baseball Scores (6-17-21)
Bishop Heelan – 7, Sioux City West – 1
Bishop Heelan – 9, Sioux City West – 0
Sioux City East – 15, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2
Sioux City East – 7, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 1
Iowa High School Softball Scores (6-17-21)
Gehlen Catholic – 7, MMCRU – 1
Sheldon – 8, BH/RV – 4
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 16, Sioux City East – 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 12, Sioux City East – 10
Hinton – 5, Remsen St. Mary’s – 4
River Valley – 4, Ar-We-Va – 3
Bishop Heelan – 19, Sioux City West – 1
Bishop Heelan – 18, Sioux City West – 2
Westwood – 7, West Harrison – 5
Ridge View – 13, Pocahontas Area – 0