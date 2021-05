Baseball scores from around Siouxland on 5-25-21:

SC West – 2

Bishop Heelan – 6 (Game 1)

SC West – 2

Bishop Heelan – 3 (Game 2/8 innings)

Le Mars – 17

SC North – 0 (Game 1)

Le Mars – 5

SC North – 6 (Game 2)

SC East – 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 0

Trinity Christian – 1

MMCRU – 7

Storm Lake – 8

Newell-Fonda – 1

South Central Calhoun – 9

Ar-We-Va – 16

Pocahontas Area – 21

Okoboji – 1

West Bend-Mallard – 0

Sioux Central – 16