Siouxland baseball highlights and softball scores 7/9/20

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As Bishop Heelan hoped for the return of summer sports, the Crusaders knew that if they got a chance to play they could be special. After it was announced that there would be a shortened baseball season in Iowa, the Crusaders were promptly ranked #1 in all of Class 3A. With a senior loaded roster, it seemed it might be Heelan's year.

The Crusaders got out to a 6-1 start on the year, but after back-to-back losses, rallied five straight wins, scoring ten or more runs in each game. The Crusaders seemed to be hitting their stride, until the team announced on Twitter that their game on July 9 at Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln would be postponed, and later that their season would be suspended after a positive test came back for a player.