Siouxland baseball highlights and scores (6-9-21)

Iowa High School Baseball Scores (6-9-21)
Woodbury Central — 8, OABCIG — 0
MOC-Floyd Valley — 12 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 1
Remsen St. Mary’s — 16, Trinity Christian — 0
Gehlen Catholic — 5, South O’Brien — 2
Newell-Fonda — 3, Alta-Aurelia — 2
West Lyon — 11, George-Little Rock — 0
GTRA — 11, East Sac County — 10
West Bend-Mallard — 16, South Central Calhoun –4
Iowa High School Softball Scores (6-9-21)
West Lyon — 17, George-Little Rock/Central Lyon — 1
Hinton — 5, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn — 0
West Sioux — 16, Harris-Lake Park — 12
West Monona — 15, Kingsley-Pierson — 8
Newell-Fonda — 10, Alta-Aurelia — 0
Sioux Center — 6, Sheldon — 2
Spencer — 10, Cherokee Washington — 0
Spirit Lake — 7, Storm Lake — 2
Remsen St. Mary’s — 12, Trinity Christian — 2