Siouxland baseball highlights and scores (6-7-21)

Iowa high school baseball scores (6-7-21)
Unity Christian – 13, Trinity Christian – 3
#8 Akron-Westfield – 2, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 1
Pocahontas Area – 16, East Sac County – 0
Hinton – 8, MMCRU – 4
Gehlen Catholic – 7, Le Mars – 6
Alta-Aurelia – 24, Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 1
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 14, Spencer – 5
Newell-Fonda – 3, Emmetsburg – 0
#6 Kingsley-Pierson – 6, Woodbury Central – 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 12, Okoboji – 2
MOC-Floyd Valley – 18, Sheldon – 1
OABCIG – 8, Westwood – 4
