Siouxland baseball highlights and scores (6-10-21)

Iowa High School Baseball Scores (6-10-21)
Spirit Lake — 13, Newell-Fonda — 6
Bishop Garrigan — 23, West Bend-Mallard — 0
Le Mars — 12, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 0
Underwood — 19, IKM-Manning — 4
Unity Christian — 15, MMCRU — 5
Cherokee Washington — 14, Ridge View — 4
Denison-Schleswig — 3, Kuemper Catholic — 1
Kingsley-Pierson — 8, Treynor — 1
Akron-Westfield — 11, Woodbury Central — 10
Iowa High School Softball Scores (6-10-21)
Bishop-Heelan — 10, Sioux City East — 5
Bishop-Heelan — 18, Sioux City East — 5
Bishop Garrigan — 12, West Bend-Mallard — 0
North Union — 10, Spencer — 5
Ballard — 11, Carroll — 0
Kingsley-Pierson — 13, MVAOCOU — 4
West Monona — 19, OABCIG — 2
Ridge View — 10, Cherokee Washington — 7
Sioux Center — 7, Western Christian — 0
Kuemper Catholic — 11, Denison-Schleswig — 2
MMCRU — 11, Unity Christian — 9