Siouxland baseball and softball highlights and scores (6-2-21)

Iowa High School Softball Scores (6-2-20)
River Valley – 12, OABCIG – 3
East Sac County – 6, Emmetsburg – 4
MOC-Floyd Valley – 4, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 3
Newell-Fonda – 12, Manson-NW Webster – 0
Gehlen Catholic – 4, Hinton – 1
Eshterville-Lincoln Central – 13, Cherokee – 0
Spirit Lake – 10, Western Christian – 8
Ridge View – 11, Woodbury Central – 1
Remsen St. Mary’s – 13, West Sioux – 2
West Monona – 20, Lawton-Bronson – 1
Iowa High School Baseball Scores
Emmetsburg – 8, East Sac County – 0
Newell-Fonda – 12, Manson-NW Webster – 0
OABCIG – 8, River Valley – 2
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 15, George-Little Rock – 5