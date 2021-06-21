Siouxland baseball and softball highlights (6-21-21)

Iowa High School Baseball Scores (6-21-21)
Remsen St. Mary’s – 6, Unity Christian – 5
Harris-Lake Park – 10, South O’Brien – 0
Newell-Fonda – 4, Southeast Valley – 0
Sioux Central – 12, East Sac County – 0
Sheldon – 2, Goerge-Little Rock – 1
Kingsley-Pierson – 16, OABCIG – 1
BHRV – 7, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 6
Emmetsburg – 16, GTRA – 4
Iowa High School Softball Scores (6-21-21)
Remsen St. Mary’s – 8, Unity Christian – 3
BHRV – 5, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 13, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 5, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 1
MMCRU – 6, Trinity Christian – 0
Alta-Aurelia – 17, West Bend-Mallard – 12
Akron-Westfield – 9, Hinton – 2
Ridge View – 13, Lawton-Bronson – 2
Kingsley-Pierson – 12, OABCIG – 0
George-Little Rock/Central Lyon – 10, MOC-Floyd Valley – 4
GTRA – 5, Emmetsburg – 4
Spencer – 6, Estherville-Lincoln Central – 4
Westwood – 5, West Monona – 3
Sioux Center – 9, Woodbury Central – 2