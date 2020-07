STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – There's something so pure about the sounds of baseball. Most of those sounds happen at home plate. Meaning catchers hear it all. Or at least most of them. For Storm Lake's Ben Raveling, he only hears the half of it.

"I went on a plane to Las Vegas when I was seven, in seventh grade," said Raveling. "I came home, and I was deaf in one ear."