SIOUX CITY, IOWA – A four goal third period for the Fargo Force propelled them past the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday night 4-3.

It was the Musketeers who struck first in the contest. Ben Poitras was fed a pass from Ben Doran that led to a breakaway and a backhanded finish into the net for Poitras’ thirteenth goal of the season.

The 1-0 advantage for Sioux City lasted until early into the second period. A turnover deep in the Musketeers zone led to an unassisted goal for Sioux Falls’ top goal scorer Samuel Harris who buried his 24th of the season and tied the game 1-1.

While on the power play the Musketeers again turned the puck over in their zone that led to JJ Wiebusch’s fourth goal of the season and a 2-1 lead for Sioux Falls.

It took less than a minute, 56 seconds to be exact for Jaksen Panzer to strike for his tenth tally of the year and give the Stampede a 3-1 lead.

The Musketeers made it a game at the 13:09 mark of the final period when Grant Slukynsky who celebrated his 21st birthday today scored a power play goal to make it a 3-2 contest. Both teams went 1/5 on the man advantage.

Despite multiple good looks at the net late, the Musketeers did not find the equalizer. Rather it was Panzer for a second time in the game who scored the empty netter to put the game away 4-2.

Earning the win for Sioux Falls was Xavier Medina as he turned away 33 of 35 shots in the game. Croix Kochendorfer took home the loss for Sioux City stopping 22 of 25 Stampede shots.

With the outcome, Sioux City and Sioux Falls are now tied for fifth place in the Western Conference at 45 points a piece. The Musketeers have 14 games remaining, Sioux Falls has 11.

A three game weekend road trip now awaits Sioux City (20-23-2-3). They will face the Tri-City Storm for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday before a tilt with the Omaha Lancers on Sunday.