SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers roster is starting to take shape for the 2024 season as the franchise announced two more signings for the upcoming campaign, featuring a key returner in catcher Jake Ortega and rookie RHP Kyle Bloor.

Back for his second season in Sioux City, Ortega was a regular face in the Explorers’ lineup last year hitting .265 with four home runs and 26 RBIs. Taking a year off from baseball in 2022, the 2019 Mets draftee had a fast start to the summer hitting .346 In the month of May with a season-high nine-game hitting streak in June. The Cal State-Bakersfield product adds some depth at catcher for the club, spending 41 games as the Explorers’ backstop where he threw out 11 runners in 59 attempts. Ortega added another 18 games at third base, flexing a perfect fielding percentage during his time at the hot corner.

Additionally, the Explorers welcoming a true rookie to the bullpen as right-handed pitcher Kyle Bloor set to make his professional debut for Sioux City in 2024. The catcher-converted-pitcher spent parts of three seasons at Colby Community College and the last 2 seasons at Tennessee Wesleyan. There he posted a 13-0 career record behind a 5.06 ERA with 110 strikeouts in 44 games. Bloor was tabbed to the All-Appalachian Athletic Conference team as a relief pitcher, tying the conference lead with seven saves last season.

The Sioux City Explorers kick off their 2024 season hosting the Kansas City Monarchs on May 10.