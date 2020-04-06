Sioux City X’s hoping foreign-born players can join team in 2020

The Sioux City Explorers are treating this season as business as usual, stocking up on players and trying to get a team together for 2020. Plenty of baseball players come to America from other countries to play the game they love, including a few players on the X’s pitching staff. Manager Steve Montgomery says there may be an issue with getting them stateside to compete.

“I do have three foreign-born players on the pitching staff and right now the VISA program is on hold,” he said. “Hopefully we’re able to at some point get these players in and get our team that we have signed ready to go for the 2020 season. “