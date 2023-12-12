SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers made a pair of additions to the 2024 roster on Tuesday afternoon, signing RHP Pedro Gonzalez and OF/INF Brennen Dorighi.

Gonzalez comes to Siouxland following a six-year stint in the Washington Nationals organization. In 2023, Gonzalez appeared in 34 games, compiling an 8-3 record with 50 strikeouts in 73 innings.

Dorighi played his final season of college baseball at Iowa after spending his first four years with Wofford. The second-team All-Big Ten selection led the Hawkeyes in home runs with 15 while adding a team-best 67 RBI.

The Explorers kick off the 2024 season hosting the reigning Miles Wolff Cup champion Kansas City Monarchs on May 10. First pitch at Lewis and Clark Park set for 7:05 p.m.