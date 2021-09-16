Sioux City West lights up the scoreboard early, falls late to CB Lincoln to snap winning streak

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After Sioux City West picked up its second straight win last week for the first time since 2017, the Wolverines’ quest for three straight came up short on Thursday versus Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 55-33.

West’s Keavian Hayes had a big game for the Wolverines. His first interception of the game gave Sioux City West a 14-13 lead in the second quarter, and his second came in the end zone to prevent another Lynx Score. He also came up with a kickoff return for a touchdown in the second half to give the Wolverines a 21-19 lead. CBAL’s big second half was enough to get the win, as the Lynx scored 42 points after halftime.