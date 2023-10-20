SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City West Wolverines have forfeited its final game of the season against Denison-Schleswig.

According to school officials, West High does not have enough players to play in tonight’s game.

Here’s a statement, in part, from Denison Community Schools:

“We have just been informed that the Denison-Schleswig home football game scheduled for tonight (Friday, October 20) has been cancelled due to a forfeit. Our opponent, Sioux City West has informed us that they will not be able to play the football game.”

Denison-Schleswig’s Senior Night festivities will still be taking place starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Denison High School football field.