Sioux City West football forfeits both wins after rules violation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After winning their first game since 2018 last month, the Sioux City West football team will now have to forfeit both victories this season after an ineligible player played in both of the team’s victories this season.

West picked up their first win since 2018 on September 3 with a 42-41 overtime win over South Sioux City, and followed it up the next week with a 40-12 victory over Des Moines Hoover. Both victories will now go as losses for West.

Wolverines head coach Brandon Holmes couldn’t comment on the decision, but Sioux City Community Schools issued this statement:

West High School accepts responsibility for the eligibility violation with its football team. Though it was not intentional, we made a mistake about eligibility rules and own the consequences of this mistake. Football is a team sport, and we know the eligibility violation has an impact on the West High School football team. For that, we are sorry. The West High School football team has made great strides this season, and the eligibility violation does not take away from the remarkable accomplishments our team has made on and off the field. Leslie Heying, Sioux City Community Schools Director of Communications & Community Engagement

According to the IHSAA football RPI South Sioux City, who is 2-6 on the season, is listed as 3-5, suggesting that the Wolverines’ losses will also give South Sioux City and Des Moines Hoover victories.

The Wolverines will play their final game of the season on Friday, October 22 against Sioux City East.