Sioux City West boys’ soccer off to strong start in 2021

The Sioux City West boys’ soccer team is out to an undefeated 7-0 start, which is the best start the Wolverines have had since their undefeated 2015 regular season.

A large part of West’s success is their ability to score. Through seven games, the Wolverines average more than three goals a game. Eight different players have scored a goal this year, with Reymundo Gonzalez leading the way with five goals so far this season.

Defense is also a strength for West, having only allowed five goals all season long, with keeper Cesar Vasquez stopped 38 shots through those seven games.

But most importantly, the senior leadership on this team has had a great impact on the team’s success.

“They bring leadership, and they also bring a little bit of fun to it,” said head coach Gary Fuentes. “They know there’s a serious side to it to what they need to get done on the field, but also having a little bit of fun their senior year and enjoying this time with each other.”

“Growing up with these guys, its fun to have us playing together and having fun and we all feel lucky to have this season, after we lost last year to Covid,” said senior midfielder Abraham Ponce. “Definitely gonna give it everything we have because we appreciate it, and want to leave everything out on the field to win.”