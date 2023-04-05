SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Each year, many college football players around the nation hope to hear their name called during the NFL Draft, with one Sioux City West product aiming to turn his draft dreams into reality as he declared and has been working toward his goal.

Former West High Wolverine standout and Pittsburg State Gorillas offensive lineman Kory Woodruff has been working hard throughout the last few months as this year’s NFL Draft is in sight.

Most recently, he took part in the university’s annual NFL Pro Day. Woodruff was a two-time all-state choice at West, with the 6’5 offensive lineman starting his collegiate career at Briar Cliff before transferring to Pitt State.

Even as he’s roughly six hours away from his hometown of Sioux City, it’s those that have supported him back home that have kept the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association first-team selection motivated throughout the process.

“First, it’s just God. He gave me all of these gifts. So, who am I to not use these gifts and then my family, my teammates, everyone that’s been along for the ride. It’s not only for me, it’s for them too. Overall, doing this is such a blessing. This is something I’ve been training for. But, I know the job is not finished. So, just keep working so when the season comes I’ll be on a team, God willing,” Woodruff said.

The NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 27th and runs until Saturday, April 29th.