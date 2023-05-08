SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sioux City West alum Kory Woodruff will begin his professional football career in the Indoor Football League (IFL), suiting up for the Vegas Knight Hawks.

Woodruff announced the move via his social media. The former Briar Cliff Charger and Pitt State product went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. Woodruff joins a Knight Hawks team that is in the IFL for just its second season, with the team finishing with a 6-10 record in 2022.

Woodruff is signed to the team for the remainder of the season. Vegas is currently 2-4 and have nine games remaining on its schedule.