SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On July 1, 2022 one of Sioux City’s greatest athletes will be recognized for a Hall of Fame career, despite many people not knowing his name.

Dave Bancroft was born in 1891 on Sioux City’s westside, growing up to be a 15-year Major League Baseball career, which included four trips to the World Series, and eventually being named in the class of 1971 Baseball Hall of Fame. To honor Bancroft, mayor Bob Scott will declare July 1, 2022 as Dave Bancroft Day in Sioux City during Monday, June 27th’s city council meeting.

Fans who want to learn more about Sioux City’s forgotten Hall of Famer, you can read his story in “Beauty at Short,” written by Tom Alesia, the leading authority on the career of Dave Bancroft. Alesia’s research into the career of one of Sioux City’s all-time greats makes for a great read, and fans can get their copies signed on July 1 at the Sioux City Public Museum, as well as Lewis and Clark Park.

July 1st – Dave Bancroft Day – Schedule

12:00 Noon – General Public Lunch n/ Learn – Sioux City Public Museum

1:00 p.m. – “Beauty at Short” book signing – Sioux City Public Museum

5:30 – Lewis and Clark Park gate opening and book signing

6:30 – Dedication of Dave Bancroft Pavilion, unveiling of Bancroft plaque – Lewis and Clark Park concourse

7:05 – First pitch with Miracle League athlete – Lewis and Clark Park

