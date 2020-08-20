Sioux City Schools releases COVID-19 safety precautions, protocols for fall sports events

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District has developed safety precautions and protocols for athletic practices and games for this fall.

The protocols are based on guidance from the Iowa Department of Education, Siouxland District Health Department, the Iowa High Schools Athletic Association, and the Iowa Girls High Schools Athletic Union.

SAFETY PRECAUTIONS AND PROTOCOLS FOR ATHLETIC PRACTICES

The coaches, sponsors, and advisors will reach out to students and families to provide practice details that are specific to each sport and activity.

Everyone will check their own temperature before attending the practices. A temperature that’s above 100.4 degrees will require the staff member to stay at home.

The school staff will guide social distancing between students as much as possible and sanitize shared equipment before and after every practice.

Students should use their own equipment, must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after practice. No shared drinking fountains, portable hydration stations, or coolers may be used.

They’re being encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizers. Students and families should refrain from congregating before or after practices.

The coaches, sponsors, and advisors will track the daily attendance.

The practices will be closed to spectators and parents must remain in their cars to drop off and pick up students.

GAMES AND EVENTS

VOLLEYBALL FOR ALL LEVELS (VARSITY, JV, FRESHMEN, MIDDLE SCHOOL)

All spectators, game workers, and coaches, and athletes on the bench are required to wear face coverings throughout the event. Athletes that are competing on the court may remove their face coverings.

The student sections will be marked to promote social distancing, bleachers will be designated for the Home side and Visitor side, and the first two rows of bleachers will be unoccupied.

The volleyballs will be cleaned and rotated with hit outside of the playing area, team benches will be spaced and seated will be limited, and will not switch benches during the games.

The athletes must provide their own water bottles and towels, training rooms will be for the home team only, and home trainers will assist the visiting teams in emergency situations only.

The concessions will be open with prepackaged items only and host schools are being encouraged to live stream contests.

CROSS COUNTRY AND BOYS GOLF (VARSITY, JV, MIDDLE SCHOOL)

The team competition and roster limits will be left up to the host school and face coverings are required when social distancing can’t be maintained.

The awards will be sent to the schools without an awards ceremony at meets.

SWIMMING (VARSITY, JV)

Due to limited spacing and seating in the swimming pool area, there will be no spectators allowed this year with those spaces being reserved for the swim team, coaches, and meet workers.

The workers and coaches must wear face coverings at all times and athletes that are not competing will need to wear a face mask. The host schools are encouraged to live stream the events.

FOOTBALL (VARSITY, JV, FRESHMAN, MIDDLE SCHOOL)

The face coverings will be required to enter the facility and be worn by the chain crew.

The high school student sections will be marked to promote social distancing. All of the other students and children must sit with the adults that brought them to the game and must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

For Olsen Stadium, the home spectators must stay on the home side and use home concession and restroom facilities. Visitors must remain on the visiting side and use visitor facilities.

For the Rich Vanderloo, Leeds, Riverside, and Perry Creek fields, all spectators are being encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to promote social distancing.

It’s recommended that the athletes keep their tooth and mouth protector in their mouths at all times.

The concessions will be open with prepackaged items only and host schools are encouraged to live stream the games.

