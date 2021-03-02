Sioux City Relays scheduled to run in 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Sioux City Relays are pleased to announce its plans for competition for the 56th running of the Relays at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17.

The opening day on Friday will consist of college events only while the high schools will compete on Saturday. The middle school events, normally scheduled for Friday, have been shifted to Thursday, April 15 at Dakota Valley High School. The freshman level events, also normally held on Friday, will be moved into Saturday’s high school portion of the meet. The Elementary fun run has been canceled for the 2021 Relays.

The decision to split the high school and college events will help the Relays stay in line with the COVID-19 protocols set forth by the NCAA and the guidelines its member schools must follow for the outdoor track and field season.

The Relays committee is in the preliminary stages of working on a competition schedule for the 2021 Relays. The schedule will be announced and posted on screlays.com very soon.

“We are excited to be able to bring the Relays back to Olsen Stadium after a one-year absence,” said Bob Prince, Relays meet co-director. “The Relays are a great event for the city of Sioux City.

“We look forward to following all COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the different governing bodies that oversee NCAA, NAIA and high school athletics.”