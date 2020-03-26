Sioux City Relays Cancelled for 2020

BOSTON, MA -- Morningside College's Jim Sykes is the recipient of the 2019-20 Don Meyer Award, which is presented annually to the top NAIA basketball coach, in honor of one of the sport's winningest coaches.

Now in his 16th season, Skyes led Morningside to a 27-3 record, a third straight GPAC conference championship and a fourth straight trip to the NAIA tournament. The Mustangs were the top seed in their region (NAIA tournament) before the season was canceled.