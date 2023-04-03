SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – One Sioux City North student-athlete made a big annoucement today, as Demarico Young kicked off a non-profit foundation benefiting athletics around Siouxland.

The Demarico Young Athletic Readiness Foundation, which is not affiliated with Sioux City North High School, will focus on a quarter of program priorities. Those include North high football, track, the school’s well-being program, and the establishment of an athletic academy where students can go for tutoring and mental performance counseling, according to a press release.

Along with the program priorities, Young has plans for the foundation to collect new and gently used athletic equipment to give to others.