Bob Jager has been doing Taekwondo since 1973, and throughout his life, he has been a student of the martial art, constantly improving. And in 2018, he did something that no American has ever done before: he tested for and earned a ninth-degree black belt.

"It was a goal of mine that I never thought I'd get to a fourth-degree black belt. That was my goal," said Jager. "And then I just kept going and going. I had all these students who kept pushing me and pushing me."