SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Sioux City North running back Demarico Young drew national attention for his performance on the gridiron, earning a feature on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football as he was named the Week 14 NFL Way to Play recipient.

The award is given to one high school player during each week of the NFL season for displaying ideal football techniques. In conjunction with the honor, Sioux City North will receive a $3,000 equipment grant through USA Football.