Sioux City North falls in regular season finale to Marshalltown

2020 SEVENTH Iowa High School Volleyball RankingsCompiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic UnionFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, October 8

Class 1ANo. School Record LW1 Janesville 21-2 12 Wapsie Valley 15-5 23 Gehlen Catholic 18-5 54 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17-2 65 Springville 18-3 46 Holy Trinity Catholic 17-7 37 Southeast Warren 17-0 98 Newell-Fonda 16-3 109 Saint Ansgar 18-4 1110 New London 14-6 811 Coon Rapids-Bayard 10-2 712 Lisbon 17-4 1313 WACO 21-3 1414 North Butler 16-4 1515 East Mills 21-2 NRDropped Out: Belle Plaine (12)