Sioux City North boys take home state cross country title, Bouwers places first overall

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCAU) – The North Sioux City boys cross country team claimed the top spot in the Class 4A state cross country meet.

Two North Stars finished in the top 5, senior Jaysen Bouwers taking first overall, and Will Lohr finishing fourth.

North senior Jaysen Bouwers was flying in his final kick, clocking in at 15 minutes and 31 seconds for a 14 second win to make him North’s first sever state champion. Teammate Will Lohr came in 29 seconds later to finish fourth, as the North Stars became the first city team to ever win a state championship.

“I’m really happy for the team. I was just trying to finish that last mile really fast. But the win for me, I felt like it was probably going to happen pretty easily. What I was more happy for was the team. I’m really excited that we got that win, it was really fun, a good race,” said Bouwers.

In Class 4A girls action, Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs, finished third, clocking in with a time of 18 minutes and 20 seconds. Dubuque Hempstead freshman Keelee Leitzen took first overall, finishing with a time of 18 minutes and eight seconds.

