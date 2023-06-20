SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City native Mitchell Betsworth left for Berlin with the hope of winning a medal at his first Special Olympics World Games. That’s exactly what he accomplished.

Betsworth is coming back to Siouxland with four medals. Mitchell earned the gold in bench press, maxing out at 135 kilograms. The East High alum earned a silver medal in the deadlift. His best lift in the event was 170 kilograms.

Additionally, he earned second place in the squat, completing all three of his reps. Mitchell maxed out at 137.5 kilograms. Additionally, he earned a silver medal in the combined lift category.

Image Courtesy: Troy Betsworth