SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Opening Ceremony for the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin will be taking place tomorrow, with Sioux City East alum Mitchell Betsworth representing the United States.

Betsworth is one of 133 athletes selected to represent the United States while being just one of nine powerlifters set to compete for our nation. The 2016 Special Olympics Iowa Male Athlete of the Year will be competing in his first World Games after competing in the United States games three times.

The Special Olympics Ceremony will be taking place tomorrow in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, which will be airing on KCAU 9. Mitchell will have the chance to compete for four medals, participating in the squat, bench press, deadlift, and combination events.

Follow along with us here at KCAU 9 Sports to see how Mitchell fares at the Special Olympics.