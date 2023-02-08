SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Sioux City native and Sioux City North alum Daniel Tillo has worked his way to the mound while earning himself a big, or rather giant, opportunity.

Tillo has earned a spot on the San Francisco Giants Spring Training roster as the former Iowa Western product was one of 18 pitchers to receive a non-roster invitation for the club’s Cactus League roster.

In 2022, Tillo appeared for four different clubs while most recently pitching with the Giants Orange team of the Arizona Complex league. During his stint with Giants Orange, he has struck out ten batters through 7 2/3 innings without allowing a run.