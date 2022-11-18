SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The start of the season did not go the way Sioux City planned. But with a recent turnaround, the Musketeers have won their last three games and four of their last six while climbing up the USHL standings.

Sioux City has been clicking and it shows on the ice. In the Muskies’ victory over Des Moines, the team improved their record to 5-2 at the Tyson Events Center. The squad has elevated their player during the past couple of weeks. Most notably, leading goal scorer Ryan Conmy has scored three goals in the last three games. The University of New Hampshire commit has tallied 10 goals in 15 games. Even with the recent success, Conmy says the team is focusing on sticking to their gameplan.

“It’s exciting to win obviously and that’s the best part of the game. So, we’re going to keep that going and keep playing our game,” Conmy said.

Sioux City aims to win their fourth consecutive game as they are set to host Omaha on November 23rd.