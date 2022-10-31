SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Usually the first thought that comes to mind when talking about the Sioux City Musketeers is their play on the ice. But on Monday, their biggest play came off the ice as they made a donation to a Siouxland hospital to help fight cancer.

At the team’s press conference, the organization presented a $100,000 check to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Sioux City. The money was raised from the team’s Pink in the Rink game, where fans were able to purchase game-worn jerseys through an auction. One jersey was sold for more than $21,000. But with the success of the event, the Musketeers spoke on how fortunate they felt to give back to the community that has supported them for 51 years.

“I think it’s a tremendous thing when you have a community and a team that can join forces to make great things happen and we’ve done that for a long, long time with Sioux City,” Sioux City Musketeers CEO Travis Morgan said.