SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Musketeers are coming off a tough five-game stretch where the team went 1-4. But now, the team is preparing for three games in three days this weekend, giving the team opportunities to get back on track.

It was an up-and-down month of December for the Muskies. The team started the final month of 2022 with a three-game win streak before losing three consecutive games. Two of their three losses were decided by one goal.

The team says their focused on facing off against a rival opponent for the first time this season, with the Musketeers emphasizing the important of responding after a tough slate of games.

“It’s a long season and there’s going to be ebbs and flows and ups and downs and I think it’s just more importantly how we respond to it. I thought we had a good skate today, a good meeting today, and we have a really tough weekend with a three-and-three coming up against Waterloo and Sioux Falls. So, looking forward to seeing how we respond,” Sioux City head coach Jason Kersner said.

“We just had a three-game stretch obviously went 1-2, so not the way we wanted. So, we’re just going to have to refuel this week and train the right way. Kind of study the opponent and hopefully we can get out of there with a few wins,” Musketeers defenseman Garrett Brown added.

“Just sharpen up our play, execution is always big. Just putting pucks behind them and kind of just playing our game. That’s how we’re going to come out successful,” Sioux City forward Ryan Conmy emphasized.