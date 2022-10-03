SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — Preparations are underway for the defending Clark Cup Champions as they will host the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday, October 8th for Banner Night, an event that will celebrate last year’s title run while giving the new team a chance for their first win of the year.

Sioux City, who fell to the Green Bay Gamblers and Chicago Steel at the 2022 Fall Classic in Pittsburgh, will look to get back into the win column. Coming into this season, the Muskies have acknowledges the winning expectations along with the attention that brings. But, it is something the Musketeers say they have not shied away from, but have embraced as they feel it will help them be at their best throughout the season.

“The target is on our back and I guess you can see that as a good and a bad thing. But, I think our group here wants to see it as a good thing and it kind of gives us even more of a reason to perform every night and we know that teams are going to be trying to beat us and they want to be coming for us. So, we’re just going to have to take care of it.” said Sioux City defenseman Garrett Brown.

“What we’ve told the guys is pressure is a privilege. So, we’ve got to embrace that target and I think to be in that kind of pressure situation…that means we’re in the right place.” added Musketeers head coach Jason Kersner.

Sioux City is scheduled to host Des Moines on Saturday, October 8th at 6:05 p.m.