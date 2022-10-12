SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Musketeers announced their team captains for this season as four players will have an extra letter on their jersey as the team selected three alternate captains and one Musketeer to wear the “C”.

The Musketeers have named Grant Slukynsky as this year’s team captain. The forward was a part of last season’s Clark Cup championship team. This season, the Minnesota native has tallied one assist so far this season for Sioux City.

Defenseman Garrett Brown, forward Sam Deckhut, and forward Ben Doran were named alternate captains for this year’s squad. The decision was made through feedback from the players, which made the honor even more rewarding for Slukynsky.

“Honestly, it’s pretty humbling to be named captain of the Musketeers. It’s such a great organization with great people that run it and I couldn’t be more honored to represent this team as captain.” Slukynsky said.