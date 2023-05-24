SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers have named Sean Clark as the organization’s new general manager.

Clark has been with the Musketeers since 2018, first serving as a scout before earning a promotion to director of player personnel for the 2020-21 season. During his Sioux City tenure, the Musketeers have developed nine NHL players.

“First of all, I would like to thank Lloyd Ney and the Musketeer ownership for this opportunity,” Clark said. “Through my experience with the Musketeers, I’ve come to know this as a special place. The Siouxland community is built upon hard-working and resilient people, and our team will play to that identity. My goal is to build a team the Musketeer fan base and Sioux City will be proud of.”

Clark replaces Troy G. Ward, who stepped down from his position to become the associate head coach for the Minnesota State University men’s hockey team.

“Sean Clark will continue the great tradition of General Managers in Sioux City,” Ward said. “He’s paid his dues with both Omaha and Sioux City and he’ll be special in all aspects of being a general manager. He’s a wonderful person with a good understanding of how the USHL works and how to continue the success in Sioux City. I truly enjoyed working with him over the last nine months.”

Prior to Sioux City, Clark served as scouting director for the Omaha Lancers and assistant director of USHL Central Scouting.