SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Musketeers are in the midst of a three-game win streak in which they’ve outscored their opponent 11-5 as one Sioux City goalie has earned USHL honors for his work in the crease.

Musketeers goalie Axel Mangbo was named United States Hockey League (USHL) Goalie of the Week after helping lead Sioux City to two of their three wins, allowing less than two goals per game while boasting a save percentage of .930 in his two starts. In the victory against Sioux Falls, he made 28 saves and was named the second star of the game.

The University of Vermont commit also played a big role in the Muskies’ win over Des Moines, saving 25 shots and not allowing a goal in Sioux City’s shootout victory. Mangbo, who is in his second season with the Musketeers, is sporting a 4-4-1 record while improving on his goals allowed average and save percentage from last season.

Up next for Mangbo and the Muskies, they’ll look to string together their fourth consecutive victory as they host the Omaha Lancers on November 23rd at 7:05pm. These two teams faced off earlier in the season, with the Lancers picking up the win back on October 15th.