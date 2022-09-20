SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Musketeers have moved one step closer to starting their defense of the Clark Cup as the team has finalized its 25-man roster ahead of the Fall Classic, which is set to begin on September 22nd in Pittsburgh.

First-year head coach Jason Kersner will have plenty of veterans on the roster this season. A total of eight players will return from last season’s title team. Highlighting the group of returners is forward Nick Pierre, who scored the game-winning goal against Madison in overtime to secure the Clark Cup.

On the defensive side, Garrett Brown will be back with Sioux City. The San Jose, Calif. native was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Musketeers are scheduled to play two games in Pittsburgh before returning to the Tyson Events Center for their home opener as they are set to host the Des Moines Buccaneers on Banner Night. The game is slated for Saturday, October 8th.