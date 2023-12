SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers offense wasted no time finding the back of the net, scoring five first period goals toward the team’s 5-3 win over Waterloo.

Sioux City improves to 8-2 in games played at the Tyson Events Center and 13-8-3-0 overall.

Up next for the Muskies, they host Omaha in the Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.