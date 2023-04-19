SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers have played 60 games so far this season. But, they won’t be done after the team’s regular season finale on Saturday night as Sioux City booked its spot into the Clark Cup Playoffs.

The Musketeers are back in the playoffs, moving one step closer toward defending the Clark Cup. With the team’s win on the road against Sioux Falls, the Musketeers have locked up the fifth seed in the Western Conference and will travel to take on the Tri-City Storm in the first round. It has been a competitive year for the Western Conference, as the Musketeers fought hard throughout the last six weeks to book their spot in the postseason. The team feels the have not just embraced their late-season mentality, but believe it will be beneficial for the playoffs.

“It kind of shows our character and our stick-togetherness to come out with the win and clinch a spot and we’ve been playing playoff hockey and we’ve been playing playoff hockey for a month and a half now. So, just keeping that going is what we’re going to try to do,” Sioux City Musketeers forward Grant Slukynsky said.

“It’s been a battle the last month of the season, just trying to clinch up. So, winning that game and clinching a playoff spot is huge. So, we just have to keep that mentality of playoff hockey. We don’t want to sit back and wait until Monday when playoffs start. So, it’s going to be a battle this weekend and it should be a good series come Monday,” Sioux City forward Sam Deckhut added.