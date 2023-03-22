SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – With the regular season winding down, wins mean even more. For the Sioux City Musketeers, they stepped up to the occasion by earning three wins on the road this past weekend.

Sioux City earned a trio of big wins away from the Tyson Events Center, defeating Tri-City twice and Omaha in three nights. It was a strong response from the Musketeers, who had lost 10 of their last 12 games prior. With the victories, Sioux City gets back to .500 on the season.

Plenty of players stepped up throughout the wins, including Ben Doran. The Chesterfield, Mo. native tallied a game-winning goal in overtime against Tri-City as well as the lone shootout goal for Sioux City in their win against Omaha. Now for the team, they’re aiming to use their momentum to finish the season strong.

“Emotions are obviously high. Coming down to the end, everyone is getting tired. The whole league is getting tired. But, we’re just trying to stay mentally strong and obviously we come to the rink every day with a lot of joy. We’re just happy to be here and happy to continue to play. It’s a tight division. Every night is a playoff game for us. So, we have to come in with the mindset that we have to win to continue our season,” Doran said.

Sioux City will play in their fourth consecutive road game as they take on the Lincoln Stars at 7:05pm on March 23rd. The Musketeers will be back at home on March 24th for a matchup against Lincoln. Puck drop is slated for 6:05pm.