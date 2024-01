OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Tonight’s Sioux City Musketeers game at Omaha has been postponed due to the weather. The Muskies game was one of two USHL games to be postponed on January 11.

According to the USHL, a makeup date is yet to be announced.

Sioux City will turn its focus to its next game, which is on Saturday night at Cedar Rapids.