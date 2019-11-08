Sioux City Metro swim team has big goals for State

The Sioux City Metro swim team might be the most “Siouxland” team in Siouxland. Made up of not only the metro schools, but the surrounding areas, as far as Sioux Center, the team certainly racked up the miles this season, seeing as they didn’t have a home meet.

Heading into state the team sends seven swimmers to Marshalltown for the State meet, led by the Regional Swimmer of the Year Hope Cvrk, and the coaching staff, led by fifth year coach Molly Hegarty, who won the Regional Coach of the year Honor.

Cvrk will compete in the 200-yard freestyle with the fifth best time in the state of 1:53.91, the 100-yard butterfly with the third best time in the state of 56.36, 200-yard medley relay, and the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Among those joining Cvrk will be Lily Wright, who will compete in the 100-yard breast stroke with a time of 1:08.47. The rest of the team is made up by the relay teams, with the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Cvrk, Wright, Brecken Baller, and Keera Adajar. The 200-yard freestyle relay team consisting of Wright, Cvrk, Avery Koopmans, and Maddy Slaughter. The final event Sioux City qualified for is in the 400-yard freestyle relay made up of Koopmans, Baller, Slaughter, and Grace Holzerland.

State swimming kicks off at 5:00 on Friday, November 8th.