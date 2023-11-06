SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Metro girls swim team wrapped up its Regional Swim Meet in Ames on Saturday afternoon, and it was a prolific day in the water as the team qualified for the State Swim Meet in 14 events, the most in team history.

The team is set to compete in 11 individual events as well as all three of the relay events (200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay). Five Metro team records were shattered and eight individual races reached an auto-time or better at the regional meet.

Bishop Heelan sophomore Natalie Patee was named the Regional Swimmer of the Year. She’ll be joined by teammates and fellow State qualifiers Grace Aesoph, Addison Oelke, Scarlett Walsh, Erin Mahoney, and Brigid and Maria McGowan.

The 2023 IGHSAU Iowa Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet will run from Nov. 10-11 at the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA. Below is the itinerary of events:

Friday, November 10

11:00 a.m. – State Preliminary Swimming Meet

4:30 p.m. – State Diving Meet

Saturday, November 11

Noon – State Swimming Meet Finals