Sioux City Metro cross country meet highlights and results

Event 2 Girls 5k Run CC Varsity
1 #1842 Kaia Downs 11 Sioux City East 18:47.32 1
2 #1766 Grace Mahaney 12 Bishop Heelan 19:58.54 2
3 #1938 Emane Ahmed 12 South Sioux City 20:06.99 3
4 #1848 Sydney Helt 11 Sioux City East 20:32.47 4
5 #1807 Sophia Karras 10 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 20:34.56 5
6 #1771 Brooklyn Stanley 09 Bishop Heelan 20:38.22 6
7 #1759 Maddie Demke 09 Bishop Heelan 20:58.94 7
8 #1940 Ashley Hedquist 11 South Sioux City 21:01.04 8
9 #1767 Jada Newberg 10 Bishop Heelan 21:14.15 9
10 #1758 Mia Conley 11 Bishop Heelan 21:26.33 10
11 #1850 Katie Lammers 12 Sioux City East 21:30.70 11
12 #1804 Sabrina Hazuka 11 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 21:35.62 12
13 #1772 Scarlett Walsh 09 Bishop Heelan 21:55.73 13
14 #1851 Mariah Morrow 10 Sioux City East 22:24.12 14
15 #1796 Ella Brester 11 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 22:46.72 15
16 #1800 Olivia Fehl 10 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 22:49.80 16
17 #1847 Lydia Heald 12 Sioux City East 22:50.73 17
18 #1818 Ashley Streck 11 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 22:57.35 18
19 #1805 Logan Howard 10 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 22:58.03 19
20 #1888 Arilynn Van Etten 09 Sioux City North 23:44.14 20
21 #1942 Valeria Salcido 12 South Sioux City 24:01.39 21
22 #1812 Dani Rodriguez 11 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 24:16.88 22
23 #1880 Carmen Calderon 11 Sioux City North 24:21.60 23
24 #1882 Aphraditie Hancock 11 Sioux City North 24:33.49 24
25 #1853 Karlie Stoos 12 Sioux City East 24:42.71 25
26 #1889 Emma Walz 12 Sioux City North 25:00.93 26
27 #1941 Khaia Herron 12 South Sioux City 25:19.59 27
28 #1916 Gracie Roberts 12 Sioux City West 25:42.86
29 #1884 Liberty Nordstrom 12 Sioux City North 26:06.41 28
30 #1914 Alejandra Payes 09 Sioux City West 29:02.01
Team Scores
1 Bishop Heelan 24 2 6 7 9 10 13
Total Time: 1:22:49.85
Average: 20:42.47
2 Sioux City East 30 1 4 11 14 17 25
Total Time: 1:23:14.61
Average: 20:48.66
3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 5 12 15 16 18 19 22
Total Time: 1:27:46.70
Average: 21:56.68
4 South Sioux City 59 3 8 21 27
Total Time: 1:30:29.01
Average: 22:37.26
5 Sioux City North 93 20 23 24 26 28
Total Time: 1:37:40.16
Average: 24:25.04
Event 3 Boys 5k Run CC Varsity
1 #1949 Mesuidi Ejerso 10 South Sioux City 16:23.14 1
2 #1901 Natnael Kifle 09 Sioux City North 16:43.04 2
3 #1833 Carlos Rodriguez 11 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 17:09.70 3
4 #1956 Moises Lupercio 12 South Sioux City 17:12.45 4
5 #1861 Ryan Campbell 11 Sioux City East 17:16.32 5
6 #1948 Juan Balderas 12 South Sioux City 17:46.33 6
7 #1946 Aidan Arneson 11 South Sioux City 17:56.15 7
8 #1822 Isaac Bryan 12 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 17:57.67 8
9 #1897 Jose Gutierrez 11 Sioux City North 18:00.04 9
10 #1869 Dylan Nation 10 Sioux City East 18:01.07 10
11 #1902 Steven Kling 09 Sioux City North 18:03.78 11
12 #1825 Hayden Gamble 10 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 18:04.64 12
13 #1867 Owen Hoak 12 Sioux City East 18:15.92 13
14 #1878 Dajon Wright 10 Sioux City East 18:17.64 14
15 #1832 Nick Muller 12 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 18:18.28 15
16 #1958 Ivan Morelos 09 South Sioux City 18:24.25 16
17 #1957 Dhugomsa Mohammed 12 South Sioux City 18:29.43 17
18 #1864 Jacob Denker 10 Sioux City East 18:40.70 18
19 #1792 Noah Winkel 12 Bishop Heelan 18:42.67 19
20 #1789 Roberto Rundquist 11 Bishop Heelan 18:42.73 20
21 #1892 Lorcan Christensen 11 Sioux City North 18:54.92 21
22 #1778 Cesar Hernandez 11 Bishop Heelan 19:04.08 22
23 #1871 Sairus Samayoa 10 Sioux City East 19:08.42 23
24 #1945 Cobe Albertson 11 South Sioux City 19:14.21 24
25 #1819 Gannon Aymar 10 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 19:17.40 25
26 #1787 Eli Otten 10 Bishop Heelan 19:22.94 26
27 #1791 Jake Weist 11 Bishop Heelan 19:28.25 27
28 #1826 David Gehling 09 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 19:31.28 28
29 #1922 Jordy Cambara 10 Sioux City West 19:35.91 29
30 #1875 Kellen Vlahoulis 10 Sioux City East 19:38.31 30
31 #1907 Kenny Stellish 12 Sioux City North 19:42.72 31
32 #1921 Carter Benson 10 Sioux City West 19:42.74 32
33 #1821 James Blake 12 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 19:51.72 33
34 #1774 Erick Carlberg 11 Bishop Heelan 19:55.34 34
35 #1782 Jake McGowan 11 Bishop Heelan 20:25.62 35
36 #1895 Davian Greenstreit 10 Sioux City North 20:37.32 36
37 #1928 Jose Lopez 11 Sioux City West 20:37.46 37
38 #1929 David Morales 09 Sioux City West 20:59.70 38
39 #1927 Kirk Houts 10 Sioux City West 23:58.69 39
Team Scores
1 South Sioux City 18 1 4 6 7 16 17 24
Total Time: 1:09:18.07
Average: 17:19.52
2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38 3 8 12 15 25 28 33
Total Time: 1:11:30.29
Average: 17:52.58
3 Sioux City East 42 5 10 13 14 18 23 30
Total Time: 1:11:50.95
Average: 17:57.74
4 Sioux City North 43 2 9 11 21 31 36
Total Time: 1:11:41.78
Average: 17:55.45
5 Bishop Heelan 87 19 20 22 26 27 34 35
Total Time: 1:15:52.42
Average: 18:58.11
6 Sioux City West 136 29 32 37 38 39
Total Time: 1:20:55.81
Average: 20:13.96