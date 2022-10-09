SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Champions Indoor Football (CIF) league is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Scott as the new league commissioner beginning Friday, October 7, 2022.

Scott was the founder and owner of the Sioux City Bandits for twenty years before selling the team prior to the 2021 season. He knows the struggles and joys of getting an indoor football team up and running and keeping it successful season after season. During his time as owner of the Bandits, he was involved in several leagues, and was an integral part of forming the league he will now be running. Suffice it to say, Scott knows indoor football.

“I am excited to still be involved with indoor football. This position gives me an opportunity to support the team owners so they can have successful teams on and off the field. I want to do everything to make sure we have a great 2023 season for all the member teams,” said Scott.

When not involved in football, Scott manages to run a long-time successful income tax and accounting company, R.E. Scott Co, as well as several other local businesses. In addition, his role as Mayor of Sioux City keeps him in touch with and connected to the community.

Scott was eager to dive into his new role and has already started taking on duties of the position. As Commissioner, he will pursue league expansion, govern and ensure team compliance, and enhance and oversee CIF operations while assisting newly formed member teams put together a successful operation.

“Bob Scott brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to indoor arena football. With well over 20 years of involvement in the sport, Bob also brings a great deal of credibility to the CIF,” says Francis Flax, General Manager of the Salina Liberty.

“The CIF will continue to be a strong player in the indoor game fueled by Bob’s passion for the success of the league,” added Flax.

Per the league release, Scott was elected to this position by the member teams when former Commissioner Steve Wagner, who took over the role in September from CIF Chairman and Bandits owner J.R. Bond, stepped back for personal reasons.