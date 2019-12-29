Sioux City loses to Tri-City in a shootout, 6-5

SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Another high-scoring game for the Muskies, but another loss to Tri-City, as Sioux City couldn’t get it done in a shootout.
They did get an OTL point in this one though, a goal with 0.8 seconds left in the game sent it into an overtime period.
