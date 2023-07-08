SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The IHSAA and IGHSAU aren’t the only ones working through the playoffs this week. The Sioux City Knights Special Olympics organization teams were in action at Chautauqua Park on Saturday morning, contending in the Special Olympics Iowa West Regional Softball Tournament.

Weather was perfect and athletes of all ages made the most of it, sharing bats, base hits, and smiles throughout the tournament. Along with a team from Sheldon, Iowa, the Valley Northwester Panthers, the Sioux City Knights repped the other three teams in attendance with the Eagles, Falcons, and Hawks. The Sioux City Knights Falcons won first in the Unified Division while the Sioux City Knights Hawks took gold in the Traditional Division. A special day for both fans and players to immerse themselves in the game of softball, all towards giving the athletes an unforgettable experience on the diamond.

“It was fun I was with my boyfriend and I got emotions hitting the ball and I just got excited,” Sioux City Knights Falcons player Abigail Zvrk said.

“I think you got to do it until you can’t anymore and until your body tells you you can’t, but you just got to do it while you enjoy it,” Valley NW Panthers player Matt Kramer said.

“Best part about my job is the events and just seeing smiles on everybody’s face and how much fun they’re having and seeing the friendships they’ve formed amongst each other,” Special Olympics Iowa Senior Director of Regional Field Services Katie Wiese said. “Honestly my absolute favorite part is seeing everybody cheer. No matter what team they’re for they cheer for everybody. It’s just so fun to see all the spectators and everybody cheering on all these athletes.”

All four team qualified for the Special Olympics Iowa State Skills and Team Softball Tournament next month. State will be held at the Prairie Ridge Softball Complex in Ankeny on Aug. 5th.